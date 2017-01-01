Latest News

Stolen Vehicles On The Rise West Yorkshire second only to London
Old Flo Has To Go Yorkshire sculpture park's getting ready to say goodbye to Old Flo.
Trinity Chairman Wants Stadium To Be Proud Of Wakefield Trinity's Chairman Michael Carter has told us he wants a stadium the city can be proud of.
Disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson's victims to get £37m compensation A High Court judge has approved a £37m compensation plan for hundreds of victims of disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson.
Widow of Lord Lucan found dead at London home Lady Lucan, whose husband famously vanished more than 40 years ago, has been found dead in her home.
New heart attack blood test could save NHS millions A blood test that speeds up the diagnosis of heart attacks could save the NHS millions of pounds every year, according to new research.
More

Weather

Medium-level cloud Max: 18°C Min: 14 °C 5 Day Forecast

Navigation